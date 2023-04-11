HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 1,377 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. 566,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,083. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

