HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 270 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 665,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

