HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $853,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,090,852. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

