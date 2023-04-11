HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 678,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

