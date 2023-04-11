Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Nant Capital, Llc Acquires 385,024 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $92,405.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,031,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc bought 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN remained flat at $0.25 on Monday. 850,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,790. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,032.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

