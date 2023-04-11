Head to Head Survey: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.48%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.85%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -103.08% -88.68% Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,627.82% -20.68% -18.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million ($6.60) -0.20 Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 83.81 -$231.80 million ($4.24) -5.09

Aileron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky on August 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.