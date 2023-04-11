Head-To-Head Comparison: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) vs. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -38.95% -31.73% Graphite Bio N/A -30.80% -29.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compugen and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compugen currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.51%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $5.43, indicating a potential upside of 117.14%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

25.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 7.27 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -1.57 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.85) -1.35

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Graphite Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

