Hansa Investment Company Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

Shares of HAN remained flat at GBX 176 ($2.18) during midday trading on Tuesday. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.70. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.40 ($2.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.02. The company has a current ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

