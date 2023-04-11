Hansa Investment Company Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN remained flat at GBX 176 ($2.18) during midday trading on Tuesday. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.70. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.40 ($2.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.02. The company has a current ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

