Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

