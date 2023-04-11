H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.88

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 67321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Danske raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.33.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

