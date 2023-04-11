Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,280 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

