Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.63 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $157,258.83 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,582,825 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

