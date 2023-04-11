Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 13th

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTIIGet Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. The 11-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of GTII opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

