Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 13th

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. The 11-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 13th.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of GTII opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.
About Global Tech Industries Group
