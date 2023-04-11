Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.53. 15,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 91,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

