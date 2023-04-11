Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. 381,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.