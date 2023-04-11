Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 767,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,489. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

