Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,862. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

