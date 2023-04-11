Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

