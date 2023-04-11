Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

