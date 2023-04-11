Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.28. The company had a trading volume of 191,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,475. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

