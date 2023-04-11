Global Assets Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 20,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

