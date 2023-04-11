George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.81

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.81 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

