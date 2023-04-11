GenTrust LLC Sells 1,423,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,833. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.