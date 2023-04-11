GenTrust LLC Purchases 175,402 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2,822.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

