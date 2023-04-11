GenTrust LLC Has $268,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.76. 1,051,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

