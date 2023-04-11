GenTrust LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,988,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,860. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.