GenTrust LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,988,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,860. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
- Carmax Bottoms And Shifts Gears For Reversal
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.