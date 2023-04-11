Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $701,831.24

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $701,831.24 and approximately $6,120.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

