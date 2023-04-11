Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,237 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 101,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.59. 172,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.