Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,344. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

