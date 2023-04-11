Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY remained flat at $70.28 on Tuesday. 639,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

