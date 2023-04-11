Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

