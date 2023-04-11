Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDP opened at $30.11 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

