Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

FT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.