Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
FT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.14.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
