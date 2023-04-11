Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head to Head Contrast

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.12 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.58 Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 10.20 $97.77 million $1.20 22.04

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14% Four Corners Property Trust 43.81% 9.37% 4.71%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.