First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

