First Horizon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 4,588 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

