Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

FDIS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. 14,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,937. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

