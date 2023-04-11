Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $3.46 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,150,654 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

