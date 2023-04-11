Essex LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. 21,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,234. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

