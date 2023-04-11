Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $378,811.36

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ergo has a market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $378,811.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,215.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00312050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00534604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00427062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,059,557 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

