Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
