Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (AKAM, ARW, AXTA, CX, FSS, KB, MTSI, PBI, PSTG, SPLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 10th:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
