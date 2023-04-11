Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (AKAM, ARW, AXTA, CX, FSS, KB, MTSI, PBI, PSTG, SPLK)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 10th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

