Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (AKAM, ARW, AXTA, CX, FSS, KB, MTSI, PBI, PSTG, SPLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 10th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

