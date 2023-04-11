Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

