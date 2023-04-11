Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 7,541 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. 86,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

