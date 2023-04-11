Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Moelis & Company worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 202,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.45. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

