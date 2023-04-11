Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 235,683 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,683 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.26% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,046.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 559,009 shares of company stock worth $18,135,141. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

AMLX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

