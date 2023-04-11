Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 54,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

