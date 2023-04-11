Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 97,311 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

