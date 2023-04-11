Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.65. 1,734,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

