Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,701 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF comprises 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.11% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

